Road closed in Kingswinford as highways team continue to tackle water leak

Stallings Lane

A section of the carriageway on Stallings Lane has been affected by a leak underground, which has forced water up to the surface and damaged the integrity of the road.

Excavations this week revealed the highway construction to be failing as a result of saturated ground.

Now, contractors have been appointed to make the highway safe as a matter of urgency with Stallings Lane now closed until ground movement can be stabilised.

Temporary traffic lights were installed earlier this year for the safety of motorists, but the council has taken the decision to completely close this stretch of road for the time being in order to ensure public safety.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "Our engineers are on site trying to find the cause of this issue and we have contractors there who have closed the road in order to ensure public safety.

"We know this is frustrating, but we have to keep people safe.

"We are carrying out extensive investigations to find out where the water is coming from.

"Once we get this underlying issue resolved and repaired we will be able to repair the road itself and re-open it to motorists.