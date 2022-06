Police want to speak with these people

The teenager was robbed on Castle Street in Dudley at around 8:30pm on May 2.

Released images of the teenagers show them both wearing black jackets with one wearing a mask.

A spokesperson for Dudley Police said: "Do you recognise these teenagers?

"We want to speak to them after a 16-year-old was robbed on Castle Street, Dudley at around 8.30pm on May 2.