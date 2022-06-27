MP backs £20m bid for levelling up cash to transform Halesowen

James Morris outside Pool Road car park

Halesowen’s application for Levelling Up Fund support would include the demolition of the multi-storey car park on Pool Road, a new entrance to the Cornbow Hall, improving cycle access to the town centre and a new state-of-the-art campus for Halesowen College.

The new campus would help to relive pressure on the College’s Whittingham Road campus, which would also create a boost for businesses in the town.

Additional car parking in Halesowen would also be created, as well as new planting in the town centre.

The Government’s £4.8bn Levelling Up Fund is supporting town centre and high street regeneration across all four nations in the UK, as well as local transport projects and the preservation of cultural and heritage assets.

Mr Morris said: "I’m proud to be part of a government that is committed to levelling up in the areas of our country that may have suffered in the past from under-investment and inequalities in life chances and opportunities. However, as the MP for Halesowen, I want to ensure that our town benefits from its fair share, so that we can make it an even better place for shopping, working, studying and leisure.

"Having worked closely on this project with Dudley MBC, Halesowen BID and Halesowen College, there is a real enthusiasm from everyone involved to unlock Halesowen’s potential. The plans for a new college campus will boost skills provision as well as generation extra footfall in the town, and I also welcome the plans for better cycle lanes to ensure that there is a greener way of getting into town."