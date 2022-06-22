Notification Settings

Stourbridge MP crosses constituency border to meet with Yemeni Community Centre in Halesowen

By Adam Smith

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb visited Halesowen's Yemeni Community Centre and praised the community work being done there.

Suzanne toured the building that opened in 2018 with chair of the centre Marwan Bakaili and vice-chair Saiff Salih.

The centre in Highfield Lane, Halesowen, is located in the Halesowen and Rowley Regis constituency, but serves the Yemeni community in Suzanne’s constituency.

They recently won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. The centre provides a variety of youth, religious, educational, and community services.

It also opened its doors as a vaccination centre during the pandemic.

“Thank you to the association for inviting me to come and see its wonderful centre that is a focus, not just for the Yemeni community in the area, but also for many other organisations too. Congratulations to all involved for the Queens Award, it is well deserved,” said Suzanne.

“It is an important community asset with modern facilities. I know many people enjoy it all year around. It was also important for me to meet with the Yemeni community and to understand some of the issues they face and to talk to them about the terrible civil war in their country.”

Marwan Bakaili said: “It was a positive and constructive meeting that will only help build a better understanding of the vital work that voluntary organisations provide to diverse communities.

“We wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Suzanne Webb for her valuable time and efforts in visiting.

Dudley
Adam Smith

