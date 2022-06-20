Dudley neighbours win total of £120,000 on postcode lottery

Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

The households landed the cash when DY2 0BA was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday.

The winners have remained anonymous, but lottery ambassador Judie McCourt shared her congratulations.

She said: “What wonderful news for our lucky players in Dudley - I’m sure they’ll be over the moon. I hope they can treat themselves to something special with the cash and celebrate in style tonight!”

Everyday throughout the June draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £900 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode International Trust, which awards funding to charities alleviating poverty and hunger.