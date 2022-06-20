Notification Settings

Dudley borough businesses urged to apply for funding to improve

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Businesses across Dudley borough are being urged to ‘aim for gold’ and receive support to help grow their enterprise.

Councillor Simon Phipps urged businesses to get involved
Dudley Council is looking for eligible small and medium-sized enterprises to join the summer 2022 cohort of the AIM for GOLD business growth and grant programme.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), it offers up to 15 hours of support to help businesses develop and implement their growth plans.

This includes help to identify growth areas and barriers, one-to-one support from experienced business coaches and a programme of masterclasses.

Eligible businesses joining the Summer 2022 cohort will also have the opportunity to apply for a grant, subject to availability.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "This is a great opportunity for local SMEs to get support to help them grow their businesses, which play such a vital role in our economy.

"I’m delighted we’re able to offer this programme and would encourage people to check out the eligibility criteria to see if they can apply."

To find out more about the programme, eligibility and how to register visit www.dudleybusinessfirst.org.uk/grow-your-business/aim-for-gold/.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

