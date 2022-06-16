Ex-Goodyear workers kind donation to help cadets learn valuable life skills

L-R: Abigail Guest 17, Michelle Ebery, Sharon Devaney, Wayne Devaney, Richard Evans, Jake Thompson, Chairman Keith Sabin, Mark Jenkins (Goodyear) and Cyril Barrett (Goodyear)

The Transport and General Workers' Union has donated £6,000 to be used to for kitchen renovations and a further £1,500 to provide a new cooker.

Dudley Sea Cadets provides young people with experiences that help them grow in a safe and friendly environment.

Through various activities and adventures, cadets learn teamwork, respect, loyalty, self-confidence, commitment, self-discipline, honesty and how to be the best version of ourselves.

The kind donation will enable the commanding officer and staff to train the cadets to able to cook and provided for themselves.

Cyril Barrett, chairman of the benevolent fund, said: "Our charity is proud to be supporting Dudley Sea Cadets, creating a proud living legacy to all of the ex-members of the charity.

"This lovely charity provides support, training, and lifestyle experiences for wonderful local children that they would never have if Dudley Sea Cadets didn’t exist."

The latest donation brings the total given by the 5/344 Transport and General Workers Union Benevolent Fund Charity to over £16,500, helping with projects such as buying life saving equipment.

Keith Sablin, of Dudley Sea Cadets, said: "This donation will allow us to run catering courses from the kitchen, which we usually have to do externally.

"They will be able to get catering modules done here now.

"A lot of the cadets either go into the services or onto further education.

"What we have found in recent years is they go to University and haven't got a clue how to cook.

"So this will give them knowledge and skills to eat well and help them in future life.