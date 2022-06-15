Notification Settings

Two teenage girls arrested after police officer assaulted at Dudley bus station

By Sunil Midda

Two teenage girls have been arrested after a police officer was assaulted at Dudley bus station.

West Midlands Police officers on routine patrols around Dudley town centre were alerted to anti-social behaviour at the bus station at 8.40pm on Monday.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer during arrest.

A second girl, 14-year-old was also arrested for obstructing an officer.

The arrests come as Dudley Town Police have authorised a dispersal order following disorder and anti-social behaviour.

They said on Twitter: "In light of disorder/ASB on Dudley Town yesterday, a dispersal order has been authorised covering the next 48 hours. We will NOT tolerate ASB and will take robust action against offenders."

Dudley
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

