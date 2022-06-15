Two teenage girls arrested after police officer assaulted at Dudley bus station

Police

West Midlands Police officers on routine patrols around Dudley town centre were alerted to anti-social behaviour at the bus station at 8.40pm on Monday.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer during arrest.

A second girl, 14-year-old was also arrested for obstructing an officer.

"They were both released on bail to allow us time to complete more enquiries."

The arrests come as Dudley Town Police have authorised a dispersal order following disorder and anti-social behaviour.