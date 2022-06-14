Athlete who died after Ironman Stafordshire named

Andy Hey

Andy, aged 51, participated in the event in Staffordshire on Sunday, June 12.

He required immediate medical attention during the swimming portion of the race, in Chasewater Country Park, and was then taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, where he died.

A fundraising page has been set up to support his family by Karen Dax with a target of £1000, but it has currently doubled that with over £2000 raised.

Karen said on the fundraising page: "Andy was a vibrant and much loved member of Berkshire Tri Squad and we are devastated to learn of his passing, whilst competing in the sport he loved. We want to honour his memory by supporting the family with a monetary amount for them to decide how to use this. He will be very much missed and all our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

Andy lived in Bracknell, Berkshire and worked at Wildridings Primary School in Bracknell, which was closed on Monday, June 13, 'out of respect for Andy's family and to give the community time to process the news.'

The school said in a statement: "Andy was not only a site controller, he was a friend and part of our family."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said in a statement: "On Sunday (12 June), police were informed that a competitor required immediate medical attention during the Staffordshire Ironman event.

"A man in his fifties was taken to New Cross Hospital. He was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.