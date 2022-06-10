Notification Settings

Emergency meeting to save Dudley real ales fair

By John CorserDudley

Real ale fans in the Black Country are being urged to turn out to help ensure the Dudley Winter Ales Fair can be staged this year.

The Dudley Winter Ales Fayre in 2015 taking place at the Dudley Concert Hall
The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale fears it may not be able to run the annual event in Dudley Town Hall in November unless a new organiser and fresh committee members can be found.

The three-day event attracts beer lovers from all over the region and further afield

Branch chairman Stuart Betts said: "We are still exploring whether we will able to deliver the festival, but we are a spirited bunch and we wont let it get us down.

"As such, we are holding a meeting to listen to and discuss with members how to deliver the festival that Camra members deserve."

He urged anyone wanting to see the real ale festival go ahead and who felt they had something to offer, however large or small that contribution might be, to come along. on Monday, June 13, to the Bird in Hand pub – the branch pub of the year – in John Street, Wordsley at 8pm.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

