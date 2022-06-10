Emergency meeting to save Dudley real ales fair

The Dudley Winter Ales Fayre in 2015 taking place at the Dudley Concert Hall

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale fears it may not be able to run the annual event in Dudley Town Hall in November unless a new organiser and fresh committee members can be found.

The three-day event attracts beer lovers from all over the region and further afield

Branch chairman Stuart Betts said: "We are still exploring whether we will able to deliver the festival, but we are a spirited bunch and we wont let it get us down.

"As such, we are holding a meeting to listen to and discuss with members how to deliver the festival that Camra members deserve."