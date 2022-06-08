Sir Lenny talks about moving film and Midlands identity

Sir Lenny Henry spoke about being moved by the story and wanting to put in on the screen at the panel at the preview event. Photo: BBC

That is the view of Sir Lenny Henry after the preview event for "My Name Is Leon" at the IET Austin Court in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Sir Lenny was joined by author Kit De Waal, who wrote the original story, director Lynette Linton and the film's young star Cole Martin and a specially invited audience to see exclusive clips of the film, which comes out on BBC 2 on Friday.

As well as seeing the clips, the panel also took part in a panel discussion with BBC WM's Nikki Tapper about the story, the filming of the film and the locations used, which were in and around Birmingham, as well as answering questions from the audience.

Lynette Linton, Cole Martin, Sir Lenny Henry and Kit De Waal pose on the red carpet ahead of the preview event. Photo: BBC

Sir Lenny appeared in the film and was executive producer, having championed the making of the film with his production company after recording the audio book for My Name Is Leon and finding himself getting very moved by the story.

He said: "I've got a production company called Douglas Road and we've been trying to make various things like documentaries and dramas and while we were looking at things, I was asked to do the audio book for My Name Is Leon.

"I found out that Kit De Waal had asked me to do the reading because she knew I would get the accent right, so I went into London to do the reading and was really enjoying the process of bringing it to life as all the scenes and events are there to be had.

"The characters are very rich and it's very funny, but as I'm reading halfway, I found myself in tears as I was very moved by this boy's predicament, a mixed-race kid being separated from his brother who is white and blue-eyed and doesn't know why he's been separated."

Sir Lenny said he was very moved by it and went to his managing director at Douglas Road to talk about getting it made as a film.

Cole Martin takes in the red carpet with Sir Lenny Henry. Photo: BBC

He said: "I said that I was reading this killer book and we've got to do something and sent out about four copies for everyone to read, after which everyone agreed it was a good idea and we got it rolling.

"We got someone to write the screenplay and then found executive producers and had to find the money to make it with the BBC, but six years later, we're here and ready to show it.

"We've got a great cast and Cole's performance is wonderful and will break your heart, with Lynette doing a great job of encouraging him to get in touch with his emotions."

He also spoke about the Midlands and being able to create an identity for the region.

He said: "Pebble Mill closed 20 years ago and it was as if we've been invisible since then, so I think that things like Create Central coming to light, Birmingham City University being involved with the Custard Factory have helped.

"With films like Peaky Blinders, it feels like there is a fresh, creative wind of change in the air and Midlands stories are finally going to come back and be seen and heard, which I think is a good thing.