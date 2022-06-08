Kates Hill Primary School get free uniforms as its taken over by Dudley Academies Trust

Children at Kates Hill Primary School

Kates Hill Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in March and is the second infant school to join the Trust after Blowers Green Primary.

Other Trust school in Dudley borough include Link Academy, Netherton, which also has a Good rating. However, St James Academy, Beacon Hill Academy and Pegasus Academy, also run by The Trust, all "Require Improvement".

Kates Hill Primary School will be actively sponsored by Dudley College of Technology which was rated outstanding in 2017.

Headteacher of the Dudley primary school Kathryn Harvey said: "Kates Hill Primary is a wonderful, community-led school offering good quality teaching and learning and a happy, safe, nurturing environment. This is an exciting stage in the life of the school and I believe that there are considerable advantages.

"The school will benefit from the professional advice, management expertise and constant support that the Trust is able to offer. We will be able to concentrate on our core business of teaching and learning and providing a first class education for our pupils."

She added: "The Trust will provide a wide range of high quality services to ensure that our school is the best that it can be. Joining the Trust offers us the resources and expertise to develop our people and our facilities and to progress rapidly on our pathway to excellence.”

DAT chief executive Jo Higgins said: "I am absolutely thrilled that our Trust is able to grow, and that Kates Hill Primary has joined us. I am even more pleased because Kates Hill was recently inspected by Ofsted and judged to be a ‘Good’ school, with inspectors commenting that it is a "jolly, up beat place where pupils can excel".

"It is now our priority to work with staff, parents and carers at Kates Hill to build on this success and to provide an outstanding education for all pupils”.

Lowell Williams, chair of the Board of Trustees added: "We are committed to providing an excellent learning experience for all our learners and to improving the life chances of young people in Dudley and beyond. This is a major step forward in our mission.”