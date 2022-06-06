Man badly burned in car fire at Dudley petrol station remains in hospital

The vehicle which caught fire at a Texaco petrol station on Himley Road in Dudley. Photo: SnapperSK

The 20-year-old was seriously injured in the incident, involving a Jeep, at the Texaco service station on Himley Road just after 7pm on Thursday.

Police say the man remains in hospital and no arrests have yet been made.

Detectives are trying to establish the cause of the fire, and are trying to identify the occupants of a VW Golf which was also at the petrol station at the time.

Photos from the scene showed a damaged Jeep on the back of a recovery truck, while burned wood could be seen in the corner of the forecourt.