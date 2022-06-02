Ovarian cancer charity shortlisted for major award

The charity is up for an award

Thanks to its Dudley-based hub, which trialled and co-produced most of the charity’s equalities initiatives over the past three years, Ovacome has introduced national support lines in six community languages.

It also has started to offer bursaries to assist with phone or wifi costs to help people on a low income access its services, and it has held many targeted awareness campaigns to highlight ovarian cancer symptoms and risk among LGBTQ+ people.

And it has reached out to the clinical community, to help healthcare professionals get closer to the patient perspective.

Charity Awards judge and chair of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, Priya Singh, believes Ovacome’s work was particularly impactful and topical in the current circumstances of long healthcare waiting lists.

She said: "People who are more disadvantaged in the healthcare system are more likely to experience those delays, which can negatively impact on their healthcare outcomes."

Fellow judge, and chief executive of the RSPCA, Chris Sherwood, said that Ovacome was addressing barriers to accessing cancer services from people who tend to get left out. “From an intersectionality and equality, diversity and inclusion perspective it was a really interesting project,” he said.

Matthew Nolan, chief executive of Civil Society Media, which organises the Charity Awards, said: "The breadth and quality of the work being done by charities across the UK continues to astonish. Ovacome should be very proud to have made the shortlist."

"All the nominees on this year’s shortlist are examples of large and small charities who are truly leaders in their field. I wish Ovacome the very best of luck on the night."