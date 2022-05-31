Life and times of the Queen shown in coin display

Princess Diana coin collection

Sedgley resident Robert McVie, who is registered blind, says he wanted to make up a collection to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne and to ensure people with disabilities are not overlooked during the jubilee celebrations.

Blind man Robert McVie, from Sedgley, with his collection of royal themed coins

Mr McVie, 82, a retired storekeeper, of Charles Hayward Drive, has been collecting the coins for about 12 months.

"I was thinking about what I could to honour the Queen. I thought of ordering some coins from the mint based in Worcester.

"I have been living at the Beacon Centre for the Blind complex for 30 years now and on June 2 we will be having our own jubilee party. I'm hoping to show the coins to all the people who are coming to the party as part of our jubilee lunch," Mr McVie says.

The coins sets feature the Queen, military themes, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Diana.

Coin collection