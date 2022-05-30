Dudley care home worker cooks up a storm to win care provider's cooking competition

From left to right: Jackie Minihane, Kim Dean, Richard Evans and Maria Taylor

Richard Evans, who works at Sedgley Court - a member of Ideal Carehomes - won the Ideal Carehomes' MasterChef competition, claiming the Ideal MasterChef trophy.

Kitchen teams from all the care homes across Yorkshire, the North West and Midlands presented their best dishes to the Ideal MasterChef judges as part of Ideal Carehomes’ training and development initiative in association with Brakes Foodservices.

As the competition boiled down to the final three contestants, the pressure was on for finalists Richard Evans, Adele Pumford from Greenacres Care Home in Meltham, and Josh Murray from Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk.

On the day of the final, the finalists presented three courses to the judges, which they had carefully planned and freshly prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

Each course was judged, and given a score out of ten in three categories – taste, presentation and creativity.

The judges were especially impressed by Richard’s Easter-themed dessert, which was an Easter egg shell filled with delicious Creme Egg cheesecake.

When Sedgley Court Home Manager, Kim Dean, found out that Richard was set to be announced the Ideal MasterChef champion, she planned a surprise announcement party in the care home. Staff and residents decorated the home with balloons, and waited quietly for Richard’s entrance.

Although he couldn’t quite find his words as he was presented with his award, Richard was over the moon to be crowned Ideal MasterChef champion.

He said: "I am very honoured and proud to be the winner of Ideal Masterchef 2021. It was a big surprise when it was announced that I was the winner - I think I was in shock!

"I would just like to thank the Home Manager, Kim Dean, and all the residents and staff at Sedgley court for their support throughout the competition. They were all confident that I would bring the title back for Sedgley Court!"

Judge and Ideal Carehomes commissioning director, Maria Taylor, said: "I was blown away by the standards our chefs set, and thought all three finalists did a fantastic job, which made our decision extremely difficult when trying to choose the winner!