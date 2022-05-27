Street food extravaganza arriving at Merry Hill's Waterfront

Merry Hill's Waterfront

The special event will be hosted at Merry Hill's Waterfront, with crowds of visitors expected to flock to the free event when it opens at 5pm on Friday.

It comes on the back of a extremely popular pop-up event at Himley Hall earlier this month in the glorious sunshine, which attracted hundreds.

The event was held to acknowledge the formation of the immensely popular Digbeth Dining Club on a wet, cold, car park in Birmingham 10 years ago.

The brains behind the Digbeth site, which has since closed down, have decided to go on a tour across the Midlands, calling at 15 different sites.

It has already called at Lichfield, Dudley and Stafford, and is due to call at Wolverhampton's Bantock Park on July 23.

Jack Brabant, co-founder of Digbeth Dining Club said: “As one of the region’s leading shopping destinations, we can’t think of a better place to include in our tenth anniversary celebrations than Merry Hill and we are excited to bring a taste of something different to a new audience.

“This year’s tour is all thanks to the hard work of our ever-growing team, sourcing the best venues and traders to ensure our events remain fresh and meet the desires of our customers.”