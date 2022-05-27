Anger as Black Country family lose their holiday due to passport application issues

Sharon Stevens and Charlotte Watkins with Aria and Arlo Mills, who are angry at missing a holiday due to issues with their passport applications

Sharon Stevens, her daughter Charlotte Watkins and her grandchildren Arlo and Aria from Stourbridge were due to fly out to Turkey, but will not be able to after waiting more than two months for passport applications to be completed.

Ms Stevens said she had sent off the requests over the Government passport website, but despite being told she would get the passports back in five weeks, she was still waiting 10 weeks later and had not received a clear reason why.

She said: "It started with issues around birth certificates and having to get replacement certificates, which cost me £90, and every time I ring them, there is a different story about what is going on.

"There's also never anyone to speak to when I ring them and it's always a callback, with me having to spend five hours one day and around 100 phone calls another day.

"We're meant to be flying out on Tuesday and we've been told to go back to the travel agent and get a credit note, but we're still going to lose £75 each, so I want compensation from the passport office for this and the mess around they've given us.

"They keep telling me there's problems with one application and I want to know why a simple application is still sitting in application in process when it's been with them since March 31."

The plight of Ms Stevens and her family is just one of many being faced by thousands of families who face losing holidays they have booked for this summer because of the delays.

The Home Office is urging travellers to get their passport applications in as soon as possible as the 10-week processing target introduced last April is repeatedly being breached and travellers are being left out of pocket because of being unable to fly after new passports failed to arrive in time.

Travellers have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket because of being unable to fly after their new passports failed to arrive in time. Some had been waiting up to five months from application.

There have been complaints about a meltdown in the system, uncontactable customer services and processing errors, with some saying their applications have been delayed or even terminated because of a failure to log supporting documents.

According to the Home Office, more than five million people have applied for passports after the ending of Covid restrictions and people have been asked not to contact the passport office directly due to the current backlog.