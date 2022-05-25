Sites announced as Dudley gets ready to welcome Queen's Baton

Top tourist attractions in Dudley borough are gearing up to welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay

Representatives from the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley Zoo and Castle, the Black Country Run, Merry Hill, and the Red House Glass Cone gathered at the Council House to mark the announcement of their venues as sites for the baton relay.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "These venues will play an important role in delivering the fantastic programme of activities that are going to take place when the Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Dudley.

"We are working hard to make it a memorable experience for our borough and we are very grateful for their ongoing support."

Senior figures from the Queen’s Baton Relay sites were joined by the leader of Dudley Council, Councillor Patrick Harley, and the council’s baton-bearer nominee, Sergeant Adam Sefton from the B Squadron Royal Yeomanry.

The Queen’s Baton will visit the attractions on the afternoon of Sunday, July 24 as part of a series of community activities to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Games in the borough.

Halesowen will be the first area to welcome the Queen’s Baton as part of this year’s Black Country Fun Run, organised by Halesowen and Rowley Regis Rotary Club.

Steve Jones, organiser of the Black Country Run and vice-president of Halesowen and Rowley Regis Rotary Club, said: "It's extra special for our event to have been chosen to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay route.

"We hope that the people of Halesowen will turn out in force to show their support by entering our event, raising money for charity, having fun and enjoying this unique experience."

The relay will then continue through Mary Stevens Park, before visiting the historic Red House Glass Cone in Stourbridge.

As the relay heads into Dudley, the Queen’s Baton will travel back in time at the Black Country Living Museum, then take in the natural world on its journey through the grounds of the picturesque Dudley Zoo and Castle.

Carolyn Sankey, co-director of development at Black Country Living Museum, said: "We’re thrilled to be one of the venues in the borough to welcome the Queen’s Baton Relay.

"It will be a wonderful occasion in Black Country history for people to be a part of as the region proudly hosts the Commonwealth Games."

Derek Grove, zoo director at Dudley Zoo and Castle, said: "It is a great privilege for Dudley Zoo and Castle to be included in the official Queen’s Baton Relay and we’re looking forward to joining in with a day of borough celebrations."

The festivities will continue with a civic event at Coronation Gardens in Dudley town centre, then conclude with an evening celebration at the Waterfront, Merry Hill, featuring live entertainment and music.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: "We’re delighted to be hosting the finale of the Queen’s Baton Relay for Dudley.