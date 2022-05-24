Free events for young traders in the Wolverhampton

Bilston Indoor and Outdoor Market

Organised by Wolverhampton Council as part of the national Young Traders Market programme, entrepreneurs aged between 16 and 30 can take advantage of special events being run throughout July and August.

Anyone taking part can have a stall for free as well as grab the chance to enter a national young traders’ competition, run by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF).

The young trader events will be held on July 23 at Bilston Indoor and Outdoor Market, July 30 at Wednesfield Market and August 6 at the City Centre Market.

This is the second year that the council has run special events for young traders.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "I’m really pleased that we’re offering this opportunity for our young people for the second year running.

"It’s a great way for anyone who is thinking of starting their own business to take advantage of a free platform with existing customers.

"And we’ll also be backing this up with our package of support for young traders.

“Markets are a really good base to start businesses. Set up costs are low and stall holders can concentrate on building up great face-to-face relationships with customers."

To provide ongoing support, the council is also offering a package for young traders.

The package includes teaming up with a mentor who has market trading experience, access to business support, four weeks free rent, discounted rent periods and enrolment onto the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme.

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: "One of our priorities as a city is to create more opportunities for our young people.

"By offering the free young trader stalls at our markets, we hope to encourage a new generation of business owners to see their ideas take flight.

"Last year we had a great range of products for sale, including homemade brownies, stylish handbags and purses, handmade hair scrunchies and face coverings, garden ornaments and homemade candles, frames and Mehndi designs.

"So, if you have a business you’d like to start or one you’d like to grow, we’d love to hear from you."