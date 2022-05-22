Thousands flock to Dragon Boat Racing at Himley Hall

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/05/22.Dragonboat racing at Himley Park..The bank is crammed full of onlookers..

The races, organised by City of Wolverhampton Rotary Club, made a welcome return after two years being cancelled due to Covid-19.

There were long tailbacks around Himley Hall before and after the races and

The theme of Hawaii 50 drifted across the water as 17 teams battled it out for glory to the bang of the drums on each boat.

The President of Wolverhampton Rotary Club Richard Green said: "It is wonderful to be back after two years away for what is our 18th Dragon Boat Race.

"So far we have raised over £340,000 for local charities and Rotary work worldwide through these races. It is an emotional year for us because the races were the brainchild of Rotarian Rod Jones who sadly died earlier this year."

He added: "It is great to see so many teams raising money for so many good causes here today. Our club is doing a lot of work with the Ukrainian families who have come to Wolverhampton and we have close links to clubs in Moldova and Poland who are sending supplies across the border to help people."

Teams competing on the water included Phoenix Netball, The Woodman Wolves, Tettenhall College, Tipton Building Society, Metalisation and Lloyds Bank from Pendeford.

Charities benefitting from boat teams included Brockswood Animal Sanctuary, Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre, Compton Care, Midlands Air Ambulance, Mental Health UK and Dementia UK.

Joe Hawkes, captain of Crafted Kitchens boat, said: "We are all here again because we are the defending champions and we would not miss it for the world.

"It is all about team work, team work makes the dream work. We are raising money for three year old Zac Fox who has a rare genetic disorder.