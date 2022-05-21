West Midlands Police officers rewarded for life-saving efforts

PCs Shannon Nethercott and Cristin Mathew are presented with Chief Constable’s Commendation

The officers were given commendations by Chief Constable Sir David Thompson for their work in saving the lives of two people going through issues of self-harming in Walsall and Dudley.

The first incident saw PCs Shannon Nethercott and Cristin Mathew called to a flat in Walsall on June 10 last year, where they found an injured man and worked quickly to stop further injures and to give first aid.

They were presented with Chief Constable’s Commendations for the bravery and care they showed to then man who was self-harming.

Two months later on August 23, PCs Terry Dryhurst, Dominic Hegarty and Irfan Shafiq responded to a call that a man was about to harm himself in a wood in Ridgehill Woods in Wordsley.

PCs Dryhurst, Hegarty and Shafiq are presented with their award

They searched the woods by torchlight, found the man and brought him to a waiting ambulance.

For their compassion and determination to save the man, all three were presented with Royal Humane Society certificate of commendations.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "​Every year we receive thousands of calls from or about people experiencing a mental health crisis.

"These calls are deeply upsetting for our officers and staff because we see first-hand their trauma and the pain people go through.

"Certificates of commendation are presented to people who have made a significant contribution to the saving or attempted saving of a life, though their own life was not necessarily at risk."