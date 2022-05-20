Walk through 400 million years of natural history in Saltwells Nature Reserve

Saltwells Nature Reserve

It will be the first event in the ‘come and explore’ series organised by the Friends of Saltwells Nature Reserve (FoSNR).

The walk begins at 10.30am at Saturday, May 28, starting at 10.30am and is expected to finish by 3pm.

The six-to-seven-mile walk will take people around the whole of the site with members of the friends group on hand to explain some of the site’s special features.

The walk is open to people of all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Booking in advance is essential and people are advised to bring refreshments and to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

The Dudley Council-run reserve was upgraded to National Nature Reserve status last year and is one of the geo sites within the Black Country UNESCO Global Geopark.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "We’re incredibly lucky to have Saltwells National Nature Reserve in our borough and even luckier to have a friends group that is so passionate about sharing its many wonders.

"This walk will be a great way to enjoy the beauty of the site and experience its rich history, not least its global geological significance with rocks and fossils dating back nearly 420 million years, but the role it played during the Industrialisation of the modern world and it being reclaimed by nature to create the reserve we know today."

Rachel Edwards from the Friends of Saltwells Nature Reserve, said: "The FoSNR group is excited to be launching Come and Explore later this month, which will be a series of longer walks over the summer, taking in the wonders of the reserve. If you like walking and nature, this is a must."