Surplus supermarket helps Dudley families save over £3 million on grocery shopping

Company Shop

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families, Company Shop, in Dudley, has supported thousands of families on means tested benefits, as well as key workers, by giving them the opportunity to shop well for less.

Company Shop Dudley sells food and household items from leading supermarkets, brands, and manufacturers for around 50 per cent of their retail price after being deemed surplus.

All of the products are in date and perfectly good to eat, use or wear, but have minor issues like wonky labelling or seasonal packaging.

By redistributing these surplus products, Company Shop Dudley, which is based on Birmingham New Road, has also prevented almost 1,500 tonnes of surplus from being needlessly thrown away during the past year.

Kevin Duffy, store manager, said: "The increasing cost of living is impacting thousands of families in Dudley and we’re proud to be helping them to continue to eat well and save a significant amount on their weekly shopping bill.

"To have helped our members save over £3m on their shopping is a phenomenal achievement, even more so when you consider that all the great products they purchased may have ended up in the bin.

"Our members are also helping to save the planet as well, with almost 1,500 tonnes of food and drink stopped from waste."

Company Shop is a member-only supermarket and is open to anyone in receipt of means-tested benefits, as well as those working in the NHS, social care, emergency services, FMCG supply chain, British Armed Forces, prison services and charities, including volunteers.