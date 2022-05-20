Dudley's city bid helped show the country how bostin' the area is, chiefs say

Dudley Castle was one of the attractions promoted as part of the city bid

Senior council chiefs had put forward a bid for city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, calling the town a "city in the making".

The bid highlighted the borough's "unrivalled" history – its mention in the Domesday Book, its role in the Industrial Revolution and medieval castle.

But it wasn't meant to be, with it being announced a string of eight places would become cities including the likes of Milton Keynes – but not Dudley.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, mayor of Dudley, said: "We set out to raise the profile of this borough and that is exactly what we have done.

"We were unsuccessful with the bid but we were successful in shouting about how bostin’ Dudley is as a place to live, work and visit. Congratulations to all of the successful cities who were named as part of the Queen’s jubilee."

Meanwhile the leader of Dudley Council, Councillor Patrick Harley, added: "We have a very clear and ambitious vision for the Dudley borough. We expect the best and so do the people who live and work here. This bid was about showing what level our thinking is – we regard ourselves as one of the leading authorities in the country, both from our unparalleled history but also our incredible portfolio of regeneration projects which are all progressing very well.