Cabinet unveiled for Dudley Council

Dudley Council's new-look cabinet team. Photo: Dudley Council

New faces have been added to the decision-making team alongside new roles – with one having specific responsibility for climate change.

The leader of the council was formally elected at a meeting of the full council on Thursday night along with the 10-strong cabinet.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "This is a strong and dynamic cabinet which will build on the successes we have already had. We will be working as a unit to provide value for money services, making the borough safer, educating our children to their full potential, and much more. There is also lots of work to be done on the £1billion regeneration plans which are already moving at pace, and we have made a firm commitment to tackling climate change in this new-look team."

Councillor Steve Clark is deputy leader and leads on finance, legal and procurement. Councillor Simon Phipps heads up regeneration and enterprise, Councillor Rob Clinton is in charge of waste management and climate change and Councillor Shaz Saleem has responsibility for highways and public realm.