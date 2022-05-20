Notification Settings

Cabinet unveiled for Dudley Council

By Thomas Parkes

A new look Dudley Council cabinet team has been unveiled with the leader hailing it as "key" to building on the borough's successes.

Dudley Council's new-look cabinet team. Photo: Dudley Council
New faces have been added to the decision-making team alongside new roles – with one having specific responsibility for climate change.

The leader of the council was formally elected at a meeting of the full council on Thursday night along with the 10-strong cabinet.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "This is a strong and dynamic cabinet which will build on the successes we have already had. We will be working as a unit to provide value for money services, making the borough safer, educating our children to their full potential, and much more. There is also lots of work to be done on the £1billion regeneration plans which are already moving at pace, and we have made a firm commitment to tackling climate change in this new-look team."

Councillor Steve Clark is deputy leader and leads on finance, legal and procurement. Councillor Simon Phipps heads up regeneration and enterprise, Councillor Rob Clinton is in charge of waste management and climate change and Councillor Shaz Saleem has responsibility for highways and public realm.

Other roles include Councillor Ruth Buttery in charge of children and young people, Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs for housing and communities, Councillor Ian Bevan for public health and wellbeing, Councillor Natalie Neale for adult social care and Councillor Shaun Keasey for commercialism and human resources.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

