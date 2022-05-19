Notification Settings

New hygiene ratings for region's food businesses

By Sunil MiddaDudley

The latest hygiene ratings have been revealed for a number of pubs, bars and restaurants.

Food Hygiene ratings
Food Hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency has handed out a host of new ratings to food businesses across the Black country and Staffordshire, with 12 establishments scoring the highest rating of five out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

In this latest batch of ratings, none of the establishments were given a rating of one or two, instead the lowest came in at three out of five:

  • Fairfield Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Fairfield Road, Hurst Green, Halesowen

  • Poets Corner, a pub, bar or nightclub at 51 Keats Road, Willenhall, Walsall

Four establishments were handed ratings of four out of five:

  • Daisy's Den, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Laney Rays, 8b Princess Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Knot and Plough, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford

  • The Curry Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Church Road, Brewood,

  • Shivay Indian Sweets & Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 71 Great Bridge, Tipton

Twelve establishments across the county were handed the top rating of five out of five:

  • Mcdonalds at The Towers, Power Station Road, Rugeley

  • Hedgeford Lodge at Anglesey Lodge, Anglesey Street, Hednesford

  • The Mayflower at 4 Queensway, Rugeley

  • Seagull Fish Bar at 184 Stafford Road, Cannock

  • Bennetts Caribbean, a takeaway at 18 Market Square, High Street, Cradley Heath

  • McDonalds, 90 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton,

  • The Slug And Lettuce, 34 Queen Square, Wolverhampton

  • The Goose at 32 - 36 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

  • The Moon Under Water Public House, 53 - 55 Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Clarendon Hotel at 38 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton

  • Fordhouses Chippy at 774 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

  • Nutmeg at 9 Farmers Fold, Wolverhampton

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

