New hygiene ratings for region's food businesses

The Food Standards Agency has handed out a host of new ratings to food businesses across the Black country and Staffordshire, with 12 establishments scoring the highest rating of five out of five.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’
In this latest batch of ratings, none of the establishments were given a rating of one or two, instead the lowest came in at three out of five:
Fairfield Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Fairfield Road, Hurst Green, Halesowen
Poets Corner, a pub, bar or nightclub at 51 Keats Road, Willenhall, Walsall
Four establishments were handed ratings of four out of five:
Daisy's Den, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Laney Rays, 8b Princess Street, Wolverhampton
The Knot and Plough, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford
The Curry Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Church Road, Brewood,
Shivay Indian Sweets & Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 71 Great Bridge, Tipton
Twelve establishments across the county were handed the top rating of five out of five:
Mcdonalds at The Towers, Power Station Road, Rugeley
Hedgeford Lodge at Anglesey Lodge, Anglesey Street, Hednesford
The Mayflower at 4 Queensway, Rugeley
Seagull Fish Bar at 184 Stafford Road, Cannock
Bennetts Caribbean, a takeaway at 18 Market Square, High Street, Cradley Heath
McDonalds, 90 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton,
The Slug And Lettuce, 34 Queen Square, Wolverhampton
The Goose at 32 - 36 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton
The Moon Under Water Public House, 53 - 55 Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton
The Clarendon Hotel at 38 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton
Fordhouses Chippy at 774 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton
Nutmeg at 9 Farmers Fold, Wolverhampton