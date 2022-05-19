New hygiene ratings for region's food businesses

Food Hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency has handed out a host of new ratings to food businesses across the Black country and Staffordshire, with 12 establishments scoring the highest rating of five out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

In this latest batch of ratings, none of the establishments were given a rating of one or two, instead the lowest came in at three out of five:

Fairfield Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Fairfield Road, Hurst Green, Halesowen

Poets Corner, a pub, bar or nightclub at 51 Keats Road, Willenhall, Walsall

Four establishments were handed ratings of four out of five:

Daisy's Den, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Laney Rays, 8b Princess Street, Wolverhampton

The Knot and Plough, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford

The Curry Inn, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Church Road, Brewood,

Shivay Indian Sweets & Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 71 Great Bridge, Tipton

Twelve establishments across the county were handed the top rating of five out of five: