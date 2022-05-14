Crowds soak up the sun at major food and drink pop-up event at Himley Hall

From left, Helena Forrest, Chloe Nicholls and Leanne Guest enjoying the sun

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people visited the historic Dudley venue on Saturday which boasted a string of award-winning street food, bars and other entertainment.

The event was held to acknowledge the formation of the immensely popular Digbeth Dining Club on a wet, cold, car park in Birmingham 10 years ago.

And so the brains behind the Digbeth site, which has since closed down, have decided to go on a tour across the Midlands – calling at 15 different sites.

The Himley Hall Dining Club event

One of those sites was at Himley Hall and Park, where numerous businesses were set up selling delicious items to crowds of people eager to have a bite.

Sam Smallman, from Broseley near Telford, was with his two-year-old daughter Lacey – and she was getting stuck into a meal from Halloumi Fries.

The 34-year-old said: "It's lovely to get out in the nice weather, just great to see everyone coming together too. I've never been to Himley Hall before and would definitely love to come back here again.

Sam Smallman with his daughter Lacey Smallman, aged two

"She (Lacey) absolutely loves it, she's been having some food which she enjoyed - and it's all for the kids after all. We're definitely coming back."

Christine Ford, from Alrewas, was with Maggie Harrison from Wall Heath – and the pair were just about to tuck into some delicious treats.

"It's been fabulous, really fabulous," the pair said, who said they were enjoying the hot weather - and hadn't skipped lunch before they took on the delicious treats.

Maggie Harrison, of Wall Heath, (left) and Christine Ford, of Alrewas, enjoy the event

Meanwhile Helena Forrest from Kingswinford, Chloe Nicholls from Wednesbury and Leanne Guest all turned out in the hot son - and had bought some lager and black drinks.

"We've just got here and the weather is just very very nice – it's lovely," they said.

And they had plenty of food and drink outlets to choose from with burgers, shawarma, paneer wraps, craft beer among others being sold to crowds baking in the hot son – alongside music which was blasted out loud.

The event at Himley Hall

It took place between noon and 7pm and saw hefty queues form as people sought to enter Himley Hall and taste the delicacies on offer, with traffic in both directions outside the venue – on Himley Road – coming to a standstill, such was the demand for the event.

Earlier this year food fans snapped up more than 500 tickets in two hours for the Himley Hall event. Jack Brabant, who co-founded Digbeth Dining Club with business partner James Swinburne, said at the time: "Himley Hall has probably been the one event that we've been most looking forward to finally getting launched this year.

"It's a beautiful site and the team there have been amazing to work with so to see it get the reaction it has after just a couple of hours has just made our day really."