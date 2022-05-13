More than 70,000 Dudley homes to get broadband boost

Openreach is extending full fibre broadband to more people in the Dudley borough

When work is finished the majority of people living and working in Brierley Hill, Dudley, Kingswinford and also Northfield, Birmingham, will be able to contact their broadband provider and upgrade to full fibre broadband.

In the West Midlands region more than 600,000 homes and businesses can now access full fibre on the Openreach network.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for the Midlands, said: “Nobody in the UK is building full fibre faster, further or at a higher quality than Openreach. We’re passing more than 50,000 new homes and businesses every week and installing around 800 metres of cable every minute, with our teams of highly-skilled engineers working alongside our build partners to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

“We’ve already reached more than seven million homes and businesses across the UK with ultrafast full fibre technology including more than 600,000 in the West Midlands but we know there’s more to do and we’re committed to doing it.”

Full fibre broadband is up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection and around five times more reliable than the traditional copper-based network, providing more predictable, consistent speeds.

Across the West Midlands more than 130,000 homes and businesses have already ordered a full fibre service from a range of retail service providers using the Openreach network.