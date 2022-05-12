Woman on mobility scooter hit by car in Stourbridge

The junction of Bath Road and Enville Street. Photo: Google Maps.

The collision occurred at the junction of Bath Road and Enville Street at around 11.30am this morning.

She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and mobility scooter at the junction of Bath Road and Enville Street at 11.34am.