Woman on mobility scooter hit by car in Stourbridge

By Eleanor Lawson

A woman was taken to hospital today after she was hit by a car while on her mobility scooter in Stourbridge.

The junction of Bath Road and Enville Street. Photo: Google Maps.
The collision occurred at the junction of Bath Road and Enville Street at around 11.30am this morning.

She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and mobility scooter at the junction of Bath Road and Enville Street at 11.34am.

"Two ambulances attended the scene. On arrival we discovered a female patient, from the mobility scooter, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further assessment."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

