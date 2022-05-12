Queen's baton set to travel across towns of borough

The Black Country Living Museum will be one of the locations hosting the Queen's Baton Relay

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay is confirmed to visit Dudley borough during its final journey through England this summer.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay, a journey which started at the Cardiff games in 1958 and is currently travelling around all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before concluding its journey at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

On Sunday, July 24, Dudley borough will officially welcome the Baton, which will visit several locations in Dudley, Brierley Hill, Halesowen and Stourbridge.

These include the Waterfront, Black Country Living Museum, Dudley Zoo & Castle, Halesowen Fun Run, Mary Stevens Park and the Red House Glass Cone.

Members of the public are being encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader elect of Dudley Council, said: "The Queen’s Baton Relay will be a once-in-a-lifetime event for Dudley.

"We’re immensely proud to welcome the Queen’s Baton to our borough after its long journey across the globe.

"We’re organising a number of events where our residents will be able to see the Baton and get involved in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games."

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community.