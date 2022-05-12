Police appeal for info about missing man from Dudley

Creagan has been missing since Saturday (May 7)

Creagan, who has a tattoo of musical notes on his cheek, has been missing from Quarry Bank since Saturday and has travelled to various parts of the country by train.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are extremely concerned about him and need to find him as soon as possible.

"We know that he’s been to Birmingham, Ipswich, Barking, Taunton, Greater London and the Devon and Cornwall areas.

"He was last seen wearing a London Underground jacket and blue shorts but it’s important to note that he’s been changing his clothes so may not be wearing the same outfit now.

"Creagan is using the rail network. If you see him please call 999. If you’re on public transport you can also text British Transport Police on 61016.