Housing development in Colley Gate to be named after late Dudley councillor

Councillor David Vickers died aged 73

Dudley Council was granted planning permission to build eight new homes in Colley Gate.

The new development will be named after Councillor David Vickers, who served as a councillor for 16 years with Dudley Council and died in February at the age of 73.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member elect for regeneration and enterprise, said: ''With the blessing of those closest to David, this development will be named in his honour. David was a well-liked and highly respected local councillor who dedicated years of his life serving the local community as a ward councillor, cabinet member and deputy leader.

''He worked tirelessly in the Halesowen area, not least with local campaigners in Cradley trying to regenerate Colley Gate. He truly was a driving force behind this project, and so many others across the borough. We’re a little way off being able to start the build as we are still in negotiations to purchase the properties we don’t already own, or secure the Compulsory Purchase Order to enable us to take control of them. But we are confident this scheme will be built, and we feel it’s a fitting tribute to name it after David.''