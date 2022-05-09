Streets plan a royal knees-up as region prepares for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II

Councils across the region say they have been inundated with requests for street closures.

Wolverhampton Council today revealed it has received 51 applications to close off roads, Walsall Council has had around 40 requests, Sandwell Council 18 and Stafford Borough Council has had more than 30.

Staffordshire County Council says it has dealt with around 25 road closures for the jubilee and has received notifications about another 60 from the district and borough councils.

Dudley Council has also had 34 applications, approving eight so far.

Bosses at Wolverhampton Council say the authority was one of the first in the country to make it free for people to apply for a road closure to host street parties.

Scenes of jubilation are expected as the region gears up to celebrate The Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Earlier this year Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to mark a Platinum Jubilee and the coming weeks will see communities come together to celebrate – including over a four-day bank holiday weekend.

While scores of applications have been sent to councils to close off roads for street parties, a host of other public events have also been planned.

Cultures of Walsall Festival in Palfrey Park is one of the larger events taking place in the borough to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Simon Neilson, executive director for economy, environment and communities at Walsall Council, said: “Walsall Council is financially supporting over 100 community-led events across the borough and we will be promoting these events in the coming weeks.

“Our communities have suffered over the last two years and these celebratory events will no doubt help to lift people’s spirits.”

Events to mark the occasion in Dudley include a beacon lighting at Dudley Castle and the mayor hosting a special afternoon for residents who were born between February 6 and June 2, 1952.

A beacon will again be lit at Dudley Castle, just as it was 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Roads holding street parties will include Waxland Road, Halesowen; Wassell Road, Stourbridge; Swancote Road, Dudley and Kendal Rise, Kingswinford.

Councillor Anne Millward, the Mayor of Dudley, said: “Celebrating together is a way for our communities to show their support for the Queen, but also celebrate how neighbours have pulled together to support one another over what has been a challenging couple of years.

“I’m hosting a tea party at the town hall on May 25 with invited guests who are celebrating their 70th birthdays, but I’m really keen for us to support these community events which bring friends and neighbours together.”

Wolverhampton Council says it has also launched a community grant scheme where people can apply for up to £250 to support neighbourhoods to get together and celebrate.

A council spokesman said: "We know there will be many more private gatherings taking place in homes and gardens as families, friends and neighbours celebrate Her Majesty's long reign together.

"The Mayor of Wolverhampton has launched a jubilee portrait competition, there will be a city centre beacon-lighting, our library service has a full programme of events, as does Wolverhampton Art Gallery."

People can find out all the latest information about what is happening in the city at wolverhampton.gov.uk/jubilee.

Elsewhere, the Big Lunch will be at Sandwell Valley Country Park on June 5 and the Sandwell Valley Visitor Centre & Forge Mill Farm Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend event will be held from June 2-5.

Councillor Danny Millard, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for culture and tourism, said: “This is an historic event for our country and I would encourage everyone to get involved in one of our organised events or simply get together with family, friends and neighbours as a community to celebrate the occasion and honour the life and work of Her Majesty, The Queen.”

A string of events are also being planned in Staffordshire, including an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party taking place in the Market Place, Cannock, on June 4 and Stafford Platinum Party in the Square on June 3.

Celebrations and family activities will also be held at Victoria Park in Stafford from June 2-5.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure at Stafford Borough Council: "It has been an amazing response from our community. We have more than quadrupled the number of requests for street parties than anyone can remember previously.

"That’s such a fitting tribute to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

"As a young girl I recall the amazing atmosphere as families and neighbours came together in their own streets to hold parties to celebrate Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 – and those scenes look set to be recreated across many areas of the borough with so many people taking us up on the free road closure offer to ensure they can have a safe party in their street with friends and neighbours.

“We also have a long weekend of entertainment in Victoria Park including live music, circus acts, magic show and cultural activities planned for this special bank holiday at the beginning of June as well as a huge party in the heart of the town on June 3.”

David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, added: “We want people to be able to enjoy the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year and hold events like street parties, as part of what is going to be a fantastic weekend of celebrations.