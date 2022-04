Kaci, 17

Kaci, 17, went missing from her home in Dudley earlier this week and was last seen at around 5pm on Monday, when she got on the X8 bus at Wolverhampton bus station, heading toward Birmingham.

She’s known to use trains and buses, and police say she could be anywhere in the West Midlands.

Kaci is 5ft 10ins, has mousy hair and was last seen wearing black leggings and a black puffa jacket.