New Body Shop concept store opens in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The new Body Shop in Merry Hill

The new store is an interactive ‘activist workshop’ that encourages people to explore products and discover how people can "fight for a fairer and more beautiful world".​

A Body Shop spokesman said: "The Body Shop is known all over the world for pioneering the philosophy that business can be a force for good, for launching new standards of ethics in business and for its consistency in campaigning for change on behalf of those whose voices aren’t heard.

"The Body Shop’s new store is a place for play and discovery, where shoppers can get stuck in and get inspired by the brand’s legendary beauty products and ethical purpose. Find out what makes this new concept store a truly unique experience.

"It’s time to scrub up our bodies and scrub up the world. Together, we’re unstoppable.​"

And Body Shop is urging customers to refill their products to help the environment.

The spokesman said: "The Body Shop is on a mission to make refilling your bottles mainstream. Now, customers can purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and fill it up with any of 12* of the brand’s best- loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand washes. And, when you run out of lather, you just need to bring back the cleaned bottle, ready to be refilled.