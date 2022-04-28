Tennis club to celebrate golden anniversary in honour of founding member

Adrian Hyde (head coach at the club), Ben Hyde, Val Hyde and Maria Siviter nee Hyde

To mark the Wall Heath Tennis Club’s 50th year, an event will be held at the club, based off Enville Road, Kingswinford, on May 2.

Wall Heath Tennis Club was re-established as a grassroots sporting venue in 1972 thanks to Doug Hyde and a small committee of members including Doug’s wife Val.

1975 club championship winners L-R, Doug Hyde, Val Hyde, Beryl Hickin, Derek Burdett. Adrian Hyde, Mavis Hill, Rob Bishop, Ian Mcphee, Liz Annettes, Jocylyn Core, Arthur Weaver, Chris Gregory

Doug passed away in March at Edmore House having suffered with a combination of dementia and Alzheimers.

GB Davis Cup players Danny Sapsford and Luke Milligan will be on hand throughout the day to provide free coaching as part of the club’s anniversary celebrations.

There will be sessions for families, juniors and adult beginners as well as a cardio session and an exhibition match at 2pm.

His son Adrian, who is Head Coach at the club, said: "Dad believed in tennis for everyone in the community and he was very proud in his latter years that the club was delivering just that.

Junior members with Head Coach, Adrian Hyde and Deputy Mayor Dave Tyler during the opening ceremony.

"He would be delighted that the club was not only hosting GB Davis Cup players but providing tennis sessions for free."

Maria and Adrian, Doug’s children, are the only two of the original members still playing at the club.

Val, who lives just 50 yards from the club, still enjoys hearing the squeals of delight from children on a Saturday morning as well as the echoes of ball on racket whilst sitting in her garden during the summer.

Doug’s dream continues to deliver tennis for all in the community and his family hopes he’ll be looking from above with a big smile on his face.

Steve Johnson, Rob Johnson, Mick Johnson, Beryl Hicken, Val Hyde, Doug Hyde, Ena Woodhall, Helen Vaterfield, Alec Aleen and Anne Mole

The club will hold a raffle and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Money raised at the event will go to charities and Edmore House where Doug was cared for.