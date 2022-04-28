Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Digbeth Dining Club street-food to sweep into Merry Hill

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

A street-food extravaganza is set to swoop into the Black Country tomorrow as part of Digbeth Dining Club’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

Merry Hill waterfront.
Merry Hill waterfront.

Hosted at Merry Hill’s Waterfront, visitors will be able to enjoy culinary delights from a range of food stalls.

Caterers such as Cookie Mumster, Poutine Punks, Notty Bites, Grill Brazil, Cleopatra’s Kitchen, Street Chef and Strip Club will join the canalside location’s own independent traders.

The club is also coming to Wolverhampton, Stafford, Dudley, and Lichfield, with fans snapping up more than 500 tickets in two hours for the Himley Hall event.

Lichfield DC will be at Beacon Park on Saturday, May 7, Stafford DC is at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 15 and Waterfront DC is at Merry Hill on Friday, May 27 and Wolverhampton DC is at Bantock Park on July 23.

Jack Brabant, co-founder of Digbeth Dining Club said: "As one of the region’s leading shopping destinations, we can’t think of a better place to include in our tenth anniversary celebrations than Merry Hill and we are excited to bring a taste of something different to a new audience.

"This year’s tour is all thanks to the hard work of our ever-growing team, sourcing the best venues and traders to ensure our events remain fresh and meet the desires of our customers."

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill added: "We are always looking for new and exciting ways to delight our customers, and the Waterfront Dining Club offers a foodie experience that provides just that.

"We are proud to support our independent businesses and provide our visitors with a unique dining experience in addition to the centre and Waterfront’s wide range of eateries."

The event is free of charge to enter and is open to all visitors from 5pm.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Brierley Hill
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News