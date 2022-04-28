Digbeth Dining Club street-food to sweep into Merry Hill

Merry Hill waterfront.

Hosted at Merry Hill’s Waterfront, visitors will be able to enjoy culinary delights from a range of food stalls.

Caterers such as Cookie Mumster, Poutine Punks, Notty Bites, Grill Brazil, Cleopatra’s Kitchen, Street Chef and Strip Club will join the canalside location’s own independent traders.

The club is also coming to Wolverhampton, Stafford, Dudley, and Lichfield, with fans snapping up more than 500 tickets in two hours for the Himley Hall event.

Lichfield DC will be at Beacon Park on Saturday, May 7, Stafford DC is at Victoria Park on Sunday, May 15 and Waterfront DC is at Merry Hill on Friday, May 27 and Wolverhampton DC is at Bantock Park on July 23.

Jack Brabant, co-founder of Digbeth Dining Club said: "As one of the region’s leading shopping destinations, we can’t think of a better place to include in our tenth anniversary celebrations than Merry Hill and we are excited to bring a taste of something different to a new audience.

"This year’s tour is all thanks to the hard work of our ever-growing team, sourcing the best venues and traders to ensure our events remain fresh and meet the desires of our customers."

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill added: "We are always looking for new and exciting ways to delight our customers, and the Waterfront Dining Club offers a foodie experience that provides just that.

"We are proud to support our independent businesses and provide our visitors with a unique dining experience in addition to the centre and Waterfront’s wide range of eateries."