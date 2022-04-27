Nursing home residents receive special visit from pre-school children

Netherton Green Nursing Home

Global Intergenerational Week saw Netherton Green Nursing Home residents engaging with four children aged between one and three.

They played garden games while also enjoying some refreshments together.

One of the themes for the week is 'Lets Reconnect', chosen by the home to welcome back their first community group engagement since the before the beginning of the Covid Pandemic in 2020.

Childminder Hannah Bates, who took the youngsters to the home, said: "We have had such a nice time with the residents and really hope to be able to come back soon with the children to spend more time with the Residents."

Global Intergenerational Week runs until May 1 and looks to inspire individuals and organisations to fully embrace intergenerational practice by connecting people of all ages, especially the younger and older generations.