Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nursing home residents receive special visit from pre-school children

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

Residents from a Black Country nursing home welcomed a small group of pre-school children.

Netherton Green Nursing Home
Netherton Green Nursing Home

Global Intergenerational Week saw Netherton Green Nursing Home residents engaging with four children aged between one and three.

Netherton Green Nursing Home

They played garden games while also enjoying some refreshments together.

One of the themes for the week is 'Lets Reconnect', chosen by the home to welcome back their first community group engagement since the before the beginning of the Covid Pandemic in 2020.

Childminder Hannah Bates, who took the youngsters to the home, said: "We have had such a nice time with the residents and really hope to be able to come back soon with the children to spend more time with the Residents."

Netherton Green Nursing Home

Global Intergenerational Week runs until May 1 and looks to inspire individuals and organisations to fully embrace intergenerational practice by connecting people of all ages, especially the younger and older generations.

Resident Betty Biggs said: "It’s so lovely to spend time with the children, they’re all very smiley which fills my heart."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Netherton
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News