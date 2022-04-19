Notification Settings

Motorbike rider injured in Dudley crash

By Sunil MiddaDudleyPublished:

A man was taken to hospital after a crash between a car and motorbike in Dudley.

Junction of Tipton Road and Parkes Hall Road. Photo: Google
The collision happened at the junction of Tipton Road and Parkes Hall Road in Woodsetton at around 7.15pm on Easter Monday.

The motorbike was seen on the ground, with the car's front end severely damaged, and West Midlands Police blocked the road to prevent traffic from passing by.

The motorbike rider was treated at the scene and taken to hospital but is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike at the junction of Tipton Road and Parkes Hall Road at 7.18pm.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient, from the motorbike. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

