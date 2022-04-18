Fashionista Georgia hits new heights

Georgia Small

Georgia Small studied the BTEC Fashion and Textiles course at Halesowen, before achieving a degree in Fashion Design with Garment Technology at Birmingham City University.

Dressmaker Georgia has now set up her own business, Designed by Georgia Beth, with her own website where she creates her own patterns and sources fabrics, before handmaking clothes to order.

The 26-year-old who lives in Dudley said: “I work in my studio I’ve had built in my garden and I’ve built up my business through word of mouth and influencers on-line.

“In the future I’d love to teach people how to sew and do sewing courses as well as keep my business or I would love to hire staff to sew for me depending on how my business grows.”

Natalie Johnston, fashion course leader at Halesowen College, said: “Congratulations to Georgia on her success and her business – what a great achievement!.