Teenage girl fighting for her life after receiving advanced life support at Dudley park

By David BannerDudleyPublished:

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after receiving advanced life support at a Black Country park.

Grange Park, Google
Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic were sent to reports of a medical emergency in Grange Park, Dudley, at around 2pm.

The girl was found at the scene in critical condition.

She received treatment both at the scene and on the way to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2:09pm to reports of a medical emergency in Grange Park, Dudley.

"We sent several resources, including two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

"On arrival, crews found a teenage girl in a critical condition.

"She was given advanced life support at the scene, with treatment continuing enroute to Birmingham Children’s Hospital."

