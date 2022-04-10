Stourbridge Glass Museum opens doors to public

Museum director Ollie Buckley, at Stourbridge Glass Museum, Wordsley.

The attraction opened at 10am on Saturday with a range of displays, storytelling, interactive technology, and of course, live glass making.

Visitors can enjoy 2.5D digital animations and audio, taking them back in time 200 years to the historic Stourbridge glass works.

Hundreds of pieces from the Stourbridge Glass Collection going back to the 17th century are also on display for guests to enjoy.

Museum director Ollie Buckley said: “It’s hard to believe the moment of opening is upon us after so many years of work developing the Museum.

"We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at Stourbridge Glass Museum and I’m confident visitors both young and old will thoroughly enjoy learning about the history of glass making and admire the different pieces on display.

"For example, you’ll be able to sit in a real glass maker’s chair and watch cinematic footage of the process of making a piece of glass art.

"We also have immersive animations designed to take you back in time to when glass was produced inside a cone - those iconic buildings that once defined the Stourbridge skyline.

"On top of this, you’ll have a chance to create your own glass designs using digital interactive screens before emailing your finished masterpiece to yourself or a friend.

"Whether you’re from Stourbridge or further afield, the Museum represents important local and national history and is something in which we can all take pride, offering something for everyone."

As well as the live glass making by leading artist Allister Malcolm and his team, visitors can view contemporary glass art exhibitions.

The inaugural display - titled Journeys and Horizons - has been created by internationally renowned artist and scholar Vanessa Cutler.

Each piece takes inspiration from Vanessa’s daily walks during lockdown and represents arriving at new beginnings, making it a fitting theme for both the new Museum and the current turbulent times.

The Museum enhances the Black Country's growing national reputation as a centre of heritage excellence, complementing existing glass industry sites: the Red House Glass Cone, Dudley Canal and Caverns, and the Black Country Living Museum.

A registered charity, Stourbridge Glass Museum is reliant on donations and public goodwill.

Located on the iconic site of the former Stuart Crystal works, which closed in 2001, the Museum has received support from the European Regional Development Fund, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Dudley Council and Complex Development Projects Ltd.