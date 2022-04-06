Dudley South MP gives 50 constituents a tour of Parliament

Dudley South constituents in Parliament

The easing of Covid restrictions meant the Dudley South MP could invite constituents for a tour of the Mother of all Parliaments for the first time in two years.

The MP gave a personal tour of the Parliamentary estate learning about the history of palace, sitting in on debates in both the House of Commons and House of Lords, and firing questions at Mr Wood in Committee Room 10.

The MP said: "I’ve always thought it important to make it as easy as possible for the people I represent to visit the place where I work on their behalf.

"So after two long years of not being able to run these tours, it was really great to welcome a coach full of constituents back to Parliament."