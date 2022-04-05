Shop owner fined after mice droppings found at mini-market shut down

Wallbrook Mini Market. Photo: Google

Wallbrook Mini Market in Coseley was ordered to close following the visit in December 2020, and not allowed to reopen until officers were satisfied the pest problem had been eradicated.

Guilty pleas to food hygiene offences were entered on behalf of the business operating the convenience store, JJS Mann Retail Ltd, and its sole director, Joanne Mann, at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The business was ordered to pay £3,100 in fines, court costs and victim surcharges and Mrs Mann £2,540.

The court heard that during their inspection, officers discovered mouse droppings in several locations within the shop in Wallbrook Street.

The premises were also found to be in a poor state of structural repair and there was no food safety management system in place.

The shop was allowed to reopen once environmental health officers were satisfied the pest problem had been resolved and adequate cleaning and disinfection had been carried out, the court was told.

Officers carried out a follow-up visit to the shop early last year and were satisfied that the improved standards were being maintained.

Kevin O’Keefe, chief executive at Dudley Council, said: "This prosecution sends out a clear message that the council will not tolerate poor conditions in food businesses.

"We work closely with businesses providing help and advice on food hygiene law when we can.

"However, in certain cases, closing food businesses - and prosecuting them if necessary - is the only option to ensure people are protected when buying food in the Dudley borough.

"Approximately 90 per cent of food businesses in the borough achieve a satisfactory rating of three or more, indicating them to be broadly compliant."