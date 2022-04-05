Employees and volunteers honoured at awards ceremony

Delia Mills, who has been a school crossing patrol with Dudley Council for 45 years, accepts her Community Inspiration Award from council chief executive Kevin O'Keefe

Delia Mills was named as the winner of the public services category at the Community Inspiration Awards., which recognise outstanding contributions made by the public sector and members of the community.

The judges paid tribute to Delia’s loyal service, during which she has shared valuable road safety skills with three generations of school pupils.

The awards on Tuesday, March 29 was also a successful night for Dudley’s Covid-19 response team, who were announced as the first runner-up in the public services category for their community outreach during the pandemic.

The council’s road safety team finished as second runner-up in the sports category for their work on the Bikeability programme, which teaches cyclists of all ages how to use the road safely.

Kevin O'Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "I’m delighted that we have been successful at the Community Inspiration Awards.

"Our recognition is testament to the dedication of our employees and volunteers and I was honoured to be part of the ceremony to see them receive their awards in person.

"I would particularly like to congratulate Delia Mills on her award. This is her sapphire anniversary with the school crossing patrol team and her service to the community has been outstanding."

The legacy of one of Gornal’s most dedicated volunteers was also commemorated at the awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Paul Greenaway, who passed away in December 2021, was announced as the winner of the environmental champion category, which celebrates those who have made a positive impact upon their local environment.

Paul was chair of the Ellowes Hall Tenants and Residents Association, vice-chair of the Friends of Abbey Street Park group, and a member of Dudley’s local access forum, which advises on access to the great outdoors in the borough.

Christine Bate, secretary of the Friends of Abbey Street Park, said: "We decided to put Paul’s name forward for the environment category to honour all of the time and dedication that he gave to our park and the wider community as a volunteer.