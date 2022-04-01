Black Country Living Museum launches new brickmaking industry project

A brick from the Cakemore works in Rowley Regis

More than 200 brickmaking sites exported bricks all over the world in the 20th Century and the museum is looking for retired men and women to record their experiences.

The museum's Forging Ahead development, which is the biggest improvement to the attraction since 1978, will include a replica brickworks of the Cricket Field Colliery, Brockmoor

Forging Ahead doctoral researcher Elizabeth Thomson said: "Due to easy access to clay, coal, and raw materials, the Black Country became the perfect destination for England’s brickmaking capital, with the transportation of bricks being made possible via canals and railways.

"Brickmakers revolutionised the industry by employing women, who were hired to carry clay and mould it into bricks, some of which are still standing today. The legacy of 20th century brickmakers can still be seen throughout buildings and structures all over the country, as well as within local street names such as Brickklin, Brickfields and Brickyard."

Senior PhD Lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton Dr Malcolm Dick, who specialises in West Midlands History, said: "Bricks were made to satisfy every need and enabled building construction, decorative facades, and street paving to expand and become a historic component in Black Country industry.

"As a result, Black Country bricks were sold throughout the UK and were widely exported to all continents, establishing Black Country brickmaking as not only a vital cog in the community, but also the world."

The museum has launched the Black Country Brick Hunt to raise awareness about the Forging Ahead project with winners getting free entry to the Dudley tourist attraction.

A museum spokesman said: "Black Country bricks have been transported for use all over the world, with their distinctive stamps making them easy to identify.

"As part of BCLM's Forging Ahead development, the museum is asking for photo submissions from individuals who may spot Black Country bricks on their travels and to share photos of them on social media using the hashtag #blackcountrybrickhunt.