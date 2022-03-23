Notification Settings

Arise your highness: Black Country firm chosen to make stairlift for the Queen

By John Corser

A Kingswinford company is helping to give the Queen a much-needed lift.

A Trio Homelift from Stiltz, as chosen by Her Majesty The Queen

One of Kingswinford-based Stiltz's Trio+ lifts is being installed in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge at the Queen's Balmoral Lodge.

The £20,000 wheelchair-friendly lifts are produced by the specialist manufacturer, which has previously won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise, at the Pensnett Estate.The lift has been installed at the cottage in Balmoral in order to help with her mobility.

The 95-year-old monarch is expected to spend more time at the Scottish estate as she begins to separate herself from many Royal engagements.

No major structural alterations will be required at Craigowan Lodge, as Stiltz dual rail technology carries the weight of the lift through a simple aperture between floors.

Stiltz Homelifts co-founder Lachlan Faulkner said: “As a relatively young homelift company, we are especially honoured to have been chosen for The Queen’s Scottish residence. Through the support of our valued dealer network, popularity of our homelifts continues to strengthen year-on-year as more end users discover why our products deliver unparalleled enablement. This awareness has now reached the very top of society. We are extremely proud of this install and from everyone at Stiltz, we wish Her Majesty a memorable Platinum Jubilee year.”

Craigowan Lodge has also been fitted with a stronger gate, more modern intercom system and extra CCTV.

The cottage is a favourite location for the Queen and she often spends a lot of time there in April and the summer months.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

