Woman with cerebral palsy not be allowed to attend disability support centre after visit

Lucy Chance fell in love with the The Queens Cross Centre but was later told she would not be allowed to attend

Lucy Chance, from Walsall, was shown around the The Queens Cross Centre in Dudley after making an enquiry and fell in love with it.

However after being shown around the 40-year-old was contacted and told that because she does not live in the borough, she would not be able to attend.

Lucy said: "I absolutely fell in love with it, I was told that I could attend there and got very excited as I have suffered terribly with my mental health the past year after losing my mother.

"In the borough where I come from, there are no centres that meet my medical and physical needs.

"If you lived one day in my life and in my shoes, you would understand how upset I am right now."

Lucy currently attends the Stan Ball Centre in Bloxwich, but doesn't feel like it is a place where she can expand her horizons.

The Queens Cross Centre has provisions such as hoists and toilet facilities which would allow Lucy to feel more comfortable when away from home.

Lucy added: "The new centre offers a more dignified way of living for myself, I won’t have to wear a pad to go to centre.

"They allow the service users to work there and answer the phones, I would love to feel like I have a job whilst being there, even if it is just volunteering.

"I feel I can have more independence there, I am a desperate woman who is stuck in my house. It really would be a dream to go to Queens Cross."

The centre, on Wellington Road, can however only be attended by Dudley residents and Dudley Council has apologised this was not communicated with Lucy before her visit.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "The Queens Cross Centre is a resource for people who live within Dudley borough, and it is with regret that this was not made clear to the woman at the time of her initial enquiry to attend Queens Cross.