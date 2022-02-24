Permanent flood defences have worked 'extremely well' at protecting homes in Bewdley, minister says

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow visits Beales Corner in Bewdley

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said around 140 properties had been safeguarded through the demountable barriers installed by the Environment Agency.

And she reassured people in Beales Corner – an area where temporary barriers were breached by the river – permanent defences would be installed in the "near future".

A severe flood warning is still in place for the area as water levels, which peaked on Wednesday, slowly began to fall but remained high enough to represent a danger to life.

Ms Pow, who visited Bewdley yesterday, told the Express & Star: "I was out and about in Bewdley, seeing how the flood defences have stood up and they have stood up extremely well.

"They've protected around 140 properties, so it's worked extremely well and it's credit to the amazing teams here and those who are manning the barriers day by day. It's a tremendous example of joint-working to help keep people safe.

"People are just so grateful they are being kept safe and a huge thanks has to go to the Environment Agency who've worked around the clock do to this at the right time, and to get it up during Storm Eunice.

"One of the areas has been flooded, the Beales Corner area, and I've been over there and obviously my heart goes out to people who've had their homes flooded.

"The good news is, of course, is they know by next year the new scheme (for permanent flood barriers) will be under way."

The minister, who visited the town after flooding in 2020, said the Government would deliver on the £6.2 million scheme as she praised Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier for his work in championing the fight.

"I came in 2020 and saw it flooded and I escalated it. It's very complicated (to install the demountable barriers) and definitely not straightforward. It takes time to sort out all the issues there and what kind the barriers will be – that's so important for tourism.

"Work will start next year so in the very near future, so they (residents) will be able to go on holiday and be confident about their homes not flooding."

The Taunton Deane MP added a representative from the Environment Agency said people had been coming out of their homes with food and hot drinks because they "genuinely are heroes".

Water levels peaked at 5.34 metres on Wednesday – 30 centimetres below the record registered in November 2000 – after dozens of people were evacuated.

Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier described the situation in the town as heartbreaking but stressed installing flood defences must not be rushed.

He said: "I want the Environment Agency to get it right first time, and putting them under pressure, and putting speed over durability, is not the way to do it.